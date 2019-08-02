WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $386,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $101,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. 244,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 366,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $9,550,433.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

