WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS)’s share price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.69, approximately 11,590 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 259,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 104.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.