WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.18 and last traded at $57.20, approximately 534 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) by 3,035.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.31% of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.