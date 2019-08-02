WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.34, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

