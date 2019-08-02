WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.02, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWM. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter.

