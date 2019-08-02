WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $59.40, 8,917 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 17,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

