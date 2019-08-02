WITChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $551.00 (WIT)

WITChain (CURRENCY:WIT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, WITChain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. WITChain has a total market capitalization of $39,458.00 and approximately $551.00 worth of WITChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WITChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and YoBit.

About WITChain

WIT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. WITChain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for WITChain is www.witchain.org. WITChain’s official Twitter account is @witcoin_io.

WITChain Token Trading

WITChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WITChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WITChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WITChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

