WP Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for 2.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $35,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in BP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 52,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in BP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 344,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in BP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in BP by 44.4% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

BP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 5,962,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

