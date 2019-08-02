WP Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 469,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $5,334,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

