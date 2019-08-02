WP Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.04. 224,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,632. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

