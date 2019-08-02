WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.56. 51,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,065. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.47.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.034 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

