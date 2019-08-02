WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 2,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

