Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Given a $75.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) has been given a $75.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.97% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Shares of WYND traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 698,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,884. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,757 shares of company stock worth $4,438,128 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,725,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,747,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,991,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,653,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,070,000.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

