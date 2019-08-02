Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.38-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,611. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,757 shares of company stock worth $4,438,128 in the last ninety days.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

