X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.80, approximately 23,849 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 325,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

