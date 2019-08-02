X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

XFOR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 13,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 311,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. X4 Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.6% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned 2.51% of X4 Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

