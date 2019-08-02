Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. Xerox also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.80-3.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE XRX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.58. 3,903,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,690. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

