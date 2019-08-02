XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

XP Power stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.26) on Monday. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,580 ($46.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,159.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

