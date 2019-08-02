XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $92.00 at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.