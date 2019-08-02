XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,017,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 514,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12,138.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 468,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 455,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.