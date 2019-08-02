Xtant Medical (XTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter.

XTNT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Xtant Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

