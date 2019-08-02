YEE Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, YEE has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, CoinTiger and OKEx. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $135,371.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $608.98 or 0.05653557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, FCoin, DigiFinex, ABCC, DEx.top and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

