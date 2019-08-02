Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Yeti updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.07-$1.09 EPS.

Shares of YETI traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,098. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19. Yeti has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,319,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,600,107.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,176,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $33,524,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,549,150 shares of company stock worth $72,650,775. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 29.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Yeti in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yeti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.16.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

