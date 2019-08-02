Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Yext posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $84,528.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,899 shares of company stock worth $13,769,812. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Yext by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 512,935 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Yext by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Yext by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,495,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 470,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 583,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

