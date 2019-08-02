Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $112.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,051. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after buying an additional 591,961 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $8,125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 141.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

