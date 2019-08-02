Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.74. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $48,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 4,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $50.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.