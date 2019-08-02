Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will post sales of $132.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.29 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group reported sales of $90.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $521.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $562.19 million, with estimates ranging from $556.84 million to $567.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 110,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 90,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,150. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFRG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 237,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

DFRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,474. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.