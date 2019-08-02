Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.57). Clearwater Paper reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 19,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

