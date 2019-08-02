Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

In other Tapestry news, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after buying an additional 6,994,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $99,566,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $69,401,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,758,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $57,134,000 after purchasing an additional 955,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 4,254,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,400. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

