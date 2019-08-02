Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce $881.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.10 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $795.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $109.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,031. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,172.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,546 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,071 in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 126,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 201,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 133,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

