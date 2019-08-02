Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Eastside Distilling posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 127.06% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%.

EAST traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 103,179 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.