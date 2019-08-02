Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Eastside Distilling posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastside Distilling.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 127.06% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%.

EAST traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 103,179 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.