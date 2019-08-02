Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. MRC Global posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $432,643.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,328,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,211,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after buying an additional 170,881 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MRC Global by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,082,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 200,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,704,000.

MRC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.11. 1,972,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.98.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

