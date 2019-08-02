Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Burlington Stores also reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $3,487,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,369.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,158,529.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,174,109.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,456 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $174.80. 15,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.93.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

