Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

NYSE SON traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 311.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 102.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

