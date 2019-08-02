Zacks: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $46.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 211 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $235,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $700,250. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $44.25 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

