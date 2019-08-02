Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

CATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Catasys in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Catasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:CATS opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46. Catasys has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catasys news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 16,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $288,604.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $627,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,223 shares of company stock worth $3,628,887. Corporate insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 37.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

