Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets a product for the treatment in neurology, orphan and diseases of the central nervous system. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Depomed Inc., is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ASRT stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. Depomed has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.51 million.

In other Depomed news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $39,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

