Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) to Hold

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $621.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,437,242 shares of company stock worth $20,117,597. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $12,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $20,104,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

