Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. was established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and govermnent institutions involved in foreign trade. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE BLX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $793.17 million, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

