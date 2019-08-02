Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGLE. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of EGLE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $181,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 560,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $2,634,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,384,100 shares of company stock worth $11,161,755. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 26,267,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,143,000 after acquiring an additional 157,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 93,472 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 334,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.