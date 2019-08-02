Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $108.36 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.45.

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,863. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $111.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 440.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

