Zacks Investment Research Lowers Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KN. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

KN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 19,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Scherp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,625 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Knowles by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Knowles by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 44,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $9,771,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

