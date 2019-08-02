Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OIS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 1,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,335. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a PE ratio of -119.75 and a beta of 2.27. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Oil States International by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

