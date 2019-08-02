Zacks Investment Research Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PDC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,752 shares in the company, valued at $662,149.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

