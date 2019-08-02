Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Hold

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 618,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,921. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHL. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,830,000 after acquiring an additional 712,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after acquiring an additional 361,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,577,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after acquiring an additional 348,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 3,571.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 215,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 209,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

