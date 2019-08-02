Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Hold”

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 196,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.