Zacks: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given $275.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $275.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.15. 639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,767. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $167.34 and a 1-year high of $268.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 70,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

