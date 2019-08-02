Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.83 ($43.99).

FRA ZAL traded down €3.78 ($4.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €43.45 ($50.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,000,304 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.22. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

