Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12476-1.1466 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.25.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,657. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

