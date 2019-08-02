Zebra Technologies’ (ZBRA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $198.93. 339,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.28 and a 1-year high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,192.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,491,000 after purchasing an additional 829,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,585,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,013,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 896.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

